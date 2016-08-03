Sinclair, Comcast Sign Retrans Pact

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Comcast for the carriage of its broadcast television stations.

“We are pleased to announce that we were able to come to an agreement with Comcast, the largest cable provider in the country,” said Sinclair executive VP and general counsel Barry Faber in a statement. “While we are not permitted to disclose the financial terms of the new agreement, we are pleased with the value received, which reflects the importance of our programming to Comcast subscribers.”

For the original story go to Multichannel.com.