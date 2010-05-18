Sinclair Announces Full Implementation of Chyron's AXIS Suite

Sinclair Broadcast Group, one of the U.S.' largest broadcasting companies, has announced the full implementation of graphics provider Chyron's AXIS suite of Internet-based graphics services, the two companies announced Tuesday (May 18).

Sinclair, which has been a client of AXIS maps for all of its news stations for almost five years, will add AXIS news, charts and quotes functionality. The move creates a centralized environment for the broadcaster to order and track customized assets and it shortens the graphics production cycle.

"Working in the AXIS 'cloud' allows Sinclair to increase productivity within our news producing stations and to gain efficiencies in the process as a whole," said Sinclair VP of Operations and Engineering Del Parks, in a statement.. "The entire suite of AXIS solutions allows our producers and editors more flexibility to respond to breaking news with dynamic graphics across all channels."

Chyron has also integrated its AXIS cloud with MGN Online, a web-based graphics depository the lets producers tap into the library from their AXIS environment. Sinclair's endorsement of the AXIS suite is a significant boon for Chyron's cloud computing model.

"Our agreement with Sinclair marks another significant milestone towards our goal of becoming the leading provider of Cloud based content creation and workflow solutions to our media customers," said Chyron CEO Michael Wellesley-Wesley.