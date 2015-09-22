Simulmedia, TiVo Forge Data Link

Simulmedia and TiVo Research have struck a deal under which they will offer third party validation of TV’s impact on business results.

Simulmedia, using its VAMOS platform, said it guarantees that its TV campaigns will outperform all other concurrent media in terms of driving business outcomes, and TiVo Research will now act as an independent entity confirming Simulmedia’s performance.

TiVo Research will also be conducting its own measurement of TV campaigns as another reporting option for advertisers that want to measure Simulmedia’s impact on business outcomes independently, they said.

