Simplestream Nets Sony Deal

Simplestream, a London-based OTT video specialist, said Sony Pictures Television has tapped its Hybrid TV platform to power a new catch-up service on YouView, the U.K.-based video joint venture between the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, BT, TalkTalk and Arqiva.

That catch-up service, launched Jan. 10, hosts shows from Sony’s kids channels, Tiny Pop, POP and KIX. The free Sony Kids service is available across all YouView connected set-top boxes, including BT TV and TalkTalk TV homes.

Simplestream said the deployment marks the “inaugural deployment” of Hybrid TV, a new module of its cloud-based Media Manager platform for the OTT delivery of linear channels, catch-up TV services and other VOD content. Simplestream noted that its automated catch-up creation platform can generate VOD assets from linear channels “within minutes of broadcast” alongside a content rights management system.

