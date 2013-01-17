Signiant Upgrades Media Shuttle

Signiant has made several important improvements to its

Media Shuttle hybrid SaaS file-sharing solution that is used by large

broadcasters, Hollywood production companies, media service providers and

post-production facilities.





These enhancements include features for streamlined

workflows that allow users to configure their file transfer portals to deliver

content directly to a network folder, providing an instant access to automated

file-based operations, such as virus checking or transcoding.





The new version also adds cloud-based APIs, which offer

better business intelligence on file transfers that could be used in billing,

content tracking, compliance and audit systems.





George Rizkallah, founder and CEO of The Product Factory,

which uses the Media Shuttle product, said in a statement that the system "cuts

delivery time in half compared to other products on the market" and that the

"subscription-based solution" allows them to "avoid sizable capital outlays."