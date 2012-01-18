Signiant Adds Apps for Media Exchange

In another example of how apps are becoming an increasingly important feature for media and broadcast operations, Signiant is introducing mobile iPhone and iPad apps that will allow access to their file-transfer system Media Exchange on mobile devices.

"The process of capturing and creating content is increasingly happening on the fly, away from the office - whether it's a reporter with a smartphone or the producer's assistant reviewing dailies from home at night," said Rick Clarkson, vice president of product management at Signiant in a statement. "Extending access to popular mobile devices provides unprecedented flexibility in how users access Media Exchange, while ensuring the same level of security and acceleration that media and entertainment organizations require."

The apps are available for free to new and existing MX users authorized on MX servers running version 9.4.1 or higher.

Mobile app users receive updates as they become available without having to check for new content or wait for downloads, and can upload content from their iPhone or iPad to users or preselected channels.