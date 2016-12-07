SIE: More Than 50 Million PS4s Sold

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced Dec. 7 that more than 50 million PlayStation 4 consoles have sold to date, with Black Friday week sales of the gaming console the best-ever performance for any iteration of the device in the history of PlayStation.

“We’re truly delighted that the PS4 community continues to flourish since launch three years ago.” said Andrew House, president and global CEO of SIE, in a statement. “With tremendous support from our fans and partners across the globe, this year we were able to deliver an unprecedented lineup of hardware, including the new slimmer PS4, PS4 Pro and PlayStation VR.

“We will continue to provide the best gaming experiences available through our ground-breaking software lineup and network services, as we focus on accelerating our business and expanding the PS4 ecosystem.”

SIE did not share details on how well the PS VR is performing. One research firm lowered its 2016 sales forecast of the VR headset system to around 750,000.

SIE also reported that it sold 370 million copies of PS4 games to date.