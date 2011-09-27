Showtime Whips Up Social App

Showtime Networks will let viewers follow online chatter to the premium net's programming and share their instant reactions with the "Showtime Social" app for iPad tablets.

The Showtime Social app is separate from Showtime Anytime, the premium network's TV Everywhere service, which is expected to officially launch in conjunction with affiliates within the next few weeks. Currently, authenticated content from Showtime is available through Comcast's Xfinity TV website and apps.

The app aggregates comment about Showtime series posted on Facebook, Twitter and blogs, sorting them to show real-time reactions. Users also can interact as they're watching a show by selecting one of four options: happy, shocked, sad or angry.

