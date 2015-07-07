Showtime Unleashes Stand-Alone OTT Service

Beating a previously announced deadline, Showtime said Tuesday it has launched its stand-alone streaming service via Apple, Roku, Hulu and Sony PlayStation Vue ahead of the July 12 season debuts of network original series Ray Donovan and Masters of Sex.

In the early going, Showtime is distributing the new over-the-top offering via the Apple platform (Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch devices) and Roku-powered devices (Roku streaming players, streaming sticks and integrated Roku TVs) for $10.99 per month. PlayStation Vue, Sony’s recently launched virtual pay-TV service, is also offering Showtime nationally on an a la carte basis for $10.99 per month, and $9.99 per month to Sony PlayStation Plus members. Hulu, meanwhile, is selling Showtime in a bundle – new and existing Hulu subs will continue to pay $7.99 per month for the baseline Hulu service, and pay an additional $8.99 per month for Showtime, for a combined monthly cost of $16.98.

All of those distributors are currently offering new customers a free 30-day trial subscription to the Showtime’s new standalone offering, Showtime said.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.