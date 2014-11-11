Showtime, Starz Join Chromecast Lineup

Google’s Chromecast streaming adapter plunged more into the TV Everywhere pool with optimizations for authenticated apps from two top premium programmers – Showtime and Starz.

Joining HBO GO in the Chromecast lineup are Showtime Anytime and two apps from Starz – Starz Play and Encore Play. Other TVE apps that are already Google Cast-ready include WATCH ABC, WATCH Disney, Watch ESPN, WATCH Disney XD and WATCH Disney Junior.

Also on Tuesday, Google announced support for a slate of “family-friendly” games for Chromecast, including Wheel of Fortune, Monopoly, Dash, Scrabble Blitz, and Connect Four, among others. Similar to the approach for video and music streaming apps, Chromecast users tap and swipe their phones or tablets to control games that are playing out on the TV screen. Google has also added a categories tabs to the Chromecast apps page, allowing users to select from areas such as TV & Movies, Music & Audio, Games, Sports, and Photos & Video, among others.

