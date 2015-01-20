Showtime Signs Output Deal With STX Entertainment

Showtime is beefing up its film slate, agreeing to a multi-year output deal with STX Entertainment, the newly launched film, television and multimedia studio.

The deal begins in 2015 and covers the studio’s theatrical releases through 2019. The films will air during the premium television window on all Showtime networks including The Movie Channel and FLIX.

STX is beginning production on its initial film slate, which includes projects from Gary Ross, Billy Ray, Mark Johnson and Jason Blum. The announced projects will star the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Will Ferrell and Jason Bateman.

The first motion pictures to debut in theaters include The Free State of Jones, which stars McConaughey in his follow up role to Interstellar. STX’s film slate also includes Russ and Roger Go Beyond, which stars Will Ferrell as director Russ Meyer. The movie is based on the true story of Meyer’s collaboration with Roger Ebert.

“As we continue to enhance our theatrical portfolio, we are delighted to have this long-term partnership with STX and look forward to bringing their robust slate of studio-level films to our networks' subscribers,” said Kent Sevener and Gary Garfinkel, co-heads of content acquisition, Showtime Networks Inc.