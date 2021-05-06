Showtime Sets June Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul PPV Exhibition Fight

Showtime will serve as the official distributor of the June 6 Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition pay-per-view boxing event, the network announced Thursday.

The event, which will pit the retired, undefeated boxing champion Mayweather against YouTube celebrity Paul, will also feature several undercard fights including a rematch between light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal and former champion Badu Jack, according to Showtime. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson will also make his boxing debut in an exhibition fight on the card.

Mayweather was last seen in the ring in 2018 for an exhibition event in Japan. Mayweather’s 2017 fight against mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor drew more than 4.3 million PPV buys, second only to Mayweather’s 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao, which garnered 4.6 million buys.

Showtime did not release as suggested PPV price for the event, which will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

