Showtime’s Stand-Alone OTT Service Hits the Xbox One

Showtime said its stand-alone subscription streaming service has extended its reach with the launch of an app for the Xbox One gaming console.

Those gamers can now download the app and sign up for $10.99 per month, with new subs in line for a seven-day free trial. Showtime said it will also update its TV Everywhere app, Showtime Anytime, on Xbox One.

Showtime’s standalone service, whichdebuted in July 2015, offers on-demand access to series and originals such as Homeland, Billions, Ray Donovan and Twin Peaks, a library of movies, as well as Showtime’s live east and west coast feeds.

Showtime’s OTT offering is also supported on Apple TV boxes, Roku players and Roku TVs, Amazon Fire TV boxes and sticks, Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Fire tablets, and is optimized for Google’s Chromecast streaming adapter.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.