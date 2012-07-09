Showtime Names Heads of Marketing, Advertising

Showtime named the new heads of its marketing and advertising divisions on Monday.

Susan Frank and Emily Gould were promoted to co-vice presidents, program marketing and advertising.

will be responsible for overseeing multiplatform marketing programs and managing all marketing strategy and consumer advertising for the network's entertainment programming, with a focus on original series and specials. They will also continue to oversee all creative and digital agencies, including television, print, radio, online, mobile, tablet and outdoor campaigns.

"The combined wealth of experience between Susan and Emily is unmatched," said Donald Buckley, executive VP, program marketing, media, promotions and digital services, Showtime Networks, Inc. "They have successfully spearheaded the marketing campaigns for six consecutive hit freshman series for this network, and manage a team that has a deep bench of talent. With Susan and Emily at the helm, we look forward to many more fruitful launches as we head into Comic-Con, the fall premieres of Homeland and Dexter, the return of our hit series in the spring, and our two new dramas in 2013."