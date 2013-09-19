Showtime: Mayweather-Alvarez Highest Grossing PPV Event Ever

Saturday's Floyd Mayweather-Canelo Alvarez pay-per-view boxing match will finish as the most lucrative event ever for the PPV category, according to fight distributors Showtime and Golden Boy Promotions.

The fight, in which Mayweather defeated Alvarez in a majority decision to remain undefeated, has generated $150 million in PPV revenue to date, according to Showtime, eclipsing the mark of $132 million set by the 2007 Mayweather-Oscar De La Hoya fight. Mayweather-Alvarez carried a record suggested retail price of $64.95 for the standard definition feed and $74.95 for high definition orders.

