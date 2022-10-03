Showtime Launches ‘Let The Right One In;' HBO Max Debuts 'Pennyworth:' What’s Premiering This Week (October 3-9)

The television industry kicks off October and the Halloween season with several scary series and movie debuts this week, while a DC Comics-themed series returns on a streaming service.

Showtime will look to thrill audiences with the October 9 premiere of original vampire-themed series Let The Right One In. The series, which stars Demian Bichir, Madison Taylor Baez and Anika Noni Rose, follows a father’s efforts to keep her 12-year old vampire daughter alive by any means necessary.

Netflix on October 5 will debut the horror film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. The movie, based on a Stephen King story, stars Donald Sutherland as Mr. Harrigan, a reclusive billionaire who, from the grave, communicates with a young boy who befriends Harrigan and continues to call Harrigan’s phone after the billionaire's death.

HBO Max on October 6 will launch the third season of DC Comics-based series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler. The series, which follows the exploits of Bruce Wayne’s butler prior to him meeting Wayne’s parents, moves to the streaming service after its first two seasons aired on Epix.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of October 3 to October 9 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

October 4 – Cherish the Day (returning series) – OWN

October 4 – Sherwood (drama) – BritBox

October 5 – Chucky (returning series) – Syfy

Also: TV Scares Up New Original Programming for Halloween

October 5 – Reginald the Vampire (dramedy/horror) – Syfy

October 6 – A Friend of the Family (drama) – Peacock

October 6 – Monster High: The Movie (movie) – Nickelodeon

October 7 – Hellraiser (movie) – Hulu

October 7 – Luckiest Girl Alive (drama) – Netflix

October 7 – The Midnight Club (drama) – Netflix

October 7 – The Redeem Team (documentary) – Netflix