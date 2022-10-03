Showtime Launches ‘Let The Right One In;' HBO Max Debuts 'Pennyworth:' What’s Premiering This Week (October 3-9)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The television industry kicks off October and the Halloween season with several scary series and movie debuts this week, while a DC Comics-themed series returns on a streaming service.
Showtime will look to thrill audiences with the October 9 premiere of original vampire-themed series Let The Right One In. The series, which stars Demian Bichir, Madison Taylor Baez and Anika Noni Rose, follows a father’s efforts to keep her 12-year old vampire daughter alive by any means necessary.
Netflix on October 5 will debut the horror film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. The movie, based on a Stephen King story, stars Donald Sutherland as Mr. Harrigan, a reclusive billionaire who, from the grave, communicates with a young boy who befriends Harrigan and continues to call Harrigan’s phone after the billionaire's death.
HBO Max on October 6 will launch the third season of DC Comics-based series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler. The series, which follows the exploits of Bruce Wayne’s butler prior to him meeting Wayne’s parents, moves to the streaming service after its first two seasons aired on Epix.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of October 3 to October 9 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
October 4 – Cherish the Day (returning series) – OWN
October 4 – Sherwood (drama) – BritBox
October 5 – Chucky (returning series) – Syfy
Also: TV Scares Up New Original Programming for Halloween
October 5 – Reginald the Vampire (dramedy/horror) – Syfy
October 6 – A Friend of the Family (drama) – Peacock
October 6 – Monster High: The Movie (movie) – Nickelodeon
October 7 – Hellraiser (movie) – Hulu
October 7 – Luckiest Girl Alive (drama) – Netflix
October 7 – The Midnight Club (drama) – Netflix
October 7 – The Redeem Team (documentary) – Netflix
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.