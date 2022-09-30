TV Scares Up New Original Programming for Halloween

Showtime's 'Let The Right One In'

Cable networks and streaming services will ring in the Halloween season this October with a number of new original scripted series and movies that will look to thrill audiences throughout the month.

Networks like Epix and Showtime along with such streaming services as Prime Video and Netflix and will roll out horror-themed original programming shows that premiere alongside a multitude of Halloween-themed, network programming stunts that celebrate the spooky season, from Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” to Peacock's “Halloween Horror” film collection.

Also slated to premiere this month are the final episodes of AMC’s zombie-themed The Walking Dead series (October 2), the second season premiere of Syfy’s Chucky (October 5) and 11th season premiere of FX’s Emmy-winning American Horror Story (October 19).

TV industry analyst Marc Berman says the television industry has embraced the Halloween season as more viewers tune into scary and horror programming as an escape from the struggles of everyday life.

“If you go back in history, Halloween has always been celebrated on television, but that celebration keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Berman said. “Viewers just love Halloween, and considering the world that we live in and all the Hell we are going through with everything, it’s just a great escape, and television continues to celebrate it.”

Below is a partial list of original, Halloween-targeted scripted series and movies premiering during the month of October:

October 2

Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror (documentary series) – Epix

Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire (series) – AMC

October 5

Reginald The Vampire (series) – Syfy

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (movie) – Netflix

October 6

Monster High: The Movie (movie) – Paramount Plus

October 7

Hellraiser (movie) – Hulu

The Midnight Club (series) – Netflix

October 8

Cursed Friends (movie) – Comedy Central

Bring It On: Cheer or Die (movie) – Syfy

October 9

Let The Right One In (series) – Showtime

October 10

Grimcutty (movie) – Hulu

October 13

Dark Glasses (movie) – Shudder

October 14

Halloween Ends (movie) – Peacock

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (movie) – Netflix

October 20

V/H/S/99 (movie) – Shudder

October 21

Peripheral (series) – Prime Video

October 25

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities(series) – Netflix■

