TV Scares Up New Original Programming for Halloween
Month-long celebration features horror-themed scripted series, movie premieres
Cable networks and streaming services will ring in the Halloween season this October with a number of new original scripted series and movies that will look to thrill audiences throughout the month.
Networks like Epix and Showtime along with such streaming services as Prime Video and Netflix and will roll out horror-themed original programming shows that premiere alongside a multitude of Halloween-themed, network programming stunts that celebrate the spooky season, from Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” to Peacock's “Halloween Horror” film collection.
Also slated to premiere this month are the final episodes of AMC’s zombie-themed The Walking Dead series (October 2), the second season premiere of Syfy’s Chucky (October 5) and 11th season premiere of FX’s Emmy-winning American Horror Story (October 19).
TV industry analyst Marc Berman says the television industry has embraced the Halloween season as more viewers tune into scary and horror programming as an escape from the struggles of everyday life.
“If you go back in history, Halloween has always been celebrated on television, but that celebration keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Berman said. “Viewers just love Halloween, and considering the world that we live in and all the Hell we are going through with everything, it’s just a great escape, and television continues to celebrate it.”
Below is a partial list of original, Halloween-targeted scripted series and movies premiering during the month of October:
October 2
Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror (documentary series) – Epix
Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire (series) – AMC
October 5
Reginald The Vampire (series) – Syfy
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (movie) – Netflix
October 6
Monster High: The Movie (movie) – Paramount Plus
October 7
Hellraiser (movie) – Hulu
The Midnight Club (series) – Netflix
October 8
Cursed Friends (movie) – Comedy Central
Bring It On: Cheer or Die (movie) – Syfy
October 9
Let The Right One In (series) – Showtime
October 10
Grimcutty (movie) – Hulu
October 13
Dark Glasses (movie) – Shudder
October 14
Halloween Ends (movie) – Peacock
The Curse of Bridge Hollow (movie) – Netflix
October 20
V/H/S/99 (movie) – Shudder
October 21
Peripheral (series) – Prime Video
October 25
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities(series) – Netflix■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
