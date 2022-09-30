TV Scares Up New Original Programming for Halloween

By R. Thomas Umstead
published

Month-long celebration features horror-themed scripted series, movie premieres

Showtime's 'Let The Right One In' (Image credit: Showtime)

Cable networks and streaming services will ring in the Halloween season this October with a number of new original scripted series and movies that will look to thrill audiences throughout the month.

Networks like Epix and Showtime along with such streaming services as Prime Video and Netflix and will roll out horror-themed original programming shows that premiere alongside a multitude of Halloween-themed, network programming stunts that celebrate the spooky season, from Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” to Peacock's “Halloween Horror” film collection.

Also slated to premiere this month are the final episodes of AMC’s zombie-themed The Walking Dead series (October 2), the second season premiere of Syfy’s Chucky (October 5) and 11th season premiere of FX’s Emmy-winning American Horror Story (October 19).

TV industry analyst Marc Berman says the television industry has embraced the Halloween season as more viewers tune into scary and horror programming as an escape from the struggles of everyday life. 

“If you go back in history, Halloween has always been celebrated on television, but that celebration keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Berman said. “Viewers just love Halloween, and considering the world that we live in and all the Hell we are going through with everything, it’s just a great escape, and television continues to celebrate it.”

Below is a partial list of original, Halloween-targeted scripted series and movies premiering during the month of October:

October 2 

Blumhouse’s Compendium of Horror (documentary series) – Epix 

Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire (series) – AMC

October 5

Reginald The Vampire (series) – Syfy

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (movie) – Netflix 

October 6 

Monster High: The Movie (movie) – Paramount Plus 

October 7

Hellraiser (movie) – Hulu 

The Midnight Club (series) – Netflix 

October 8 

Cursed Friends (movie) – Comedy Central

Bring It On: Cheer or Die (movie) –  Syfy  

October 9

Let The Right One In (series) – Showtime

October 10

Grimcutty (movie) – Hulu 

October 13

Dark Glasses (movie) – Shudder 

October 14

Halloween Ends (movie) – Peacock 

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (movie) – Netflix 

October 20

V/H/S/99 (movie) – Shudder 

October 21

Peripheral (series) – Prime Video 

October 25

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities(series) – Netflix■

