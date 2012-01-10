Showtime Launches iPad App

Showtime subscribers on Verizon FiOS and AT&T U-Verse systems will be able to access the pay TV service's content on iPads as part of the network's new app.

The free Showtime Anytime offering provides more than 400 hours of original series such as Homeland, Shameless, Nurse Jackie and Dexter, as well as movies and sports content. The network currently has affiliate deals with Verizon FiOS and AT&T for distribution of Showtime Anytime, and Showtime subscribers from those telcos can download the app from the iTunes App store.

Once a user has been authenticated as a Showtime subscriber, they will be able to browse the service on their iPads or online. Showtime Anytime iPhone and Android applications will be available in early 2012.

"Once again, Verizon's FiOS subscribers are among the first to enjoy the latest in online and mobile video content, this time from Showtime," said Terry Denson, vice president of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon in a statement. "The addition of Showtime Anytime to our FiOS offering further enhances our customers' experience, offering a convenient way for subscribers to access to Showtime's programming in more ways and more places."

Showtime officials said additional participating MSOs will be announced at a later date.