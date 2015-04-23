Showtime, IFC Films Extend Output Deal

Showtime has extended its exclusive output agreement with IFC Films for another five years.

The new deal covers all films distributed by IFC through 2021, including Sundance entries D Train and Sleeping With Other People. The Oscar nominated Boyhood debuts on the premium cabler on Saturday.

"We are thrilled to have our films play alongside Showtime's award-winning original programs. Their partnership approach over the last six years has been a major contributor to the size and acclaim of our slate," said Lisa Schwartz, executive VP, distribution, operations and business development, IFC Films and Sundance Selects.