Showtime, Hulu Part of Spotify’s Students Package

Showtime and Hulu have partnered with Spotify Premium on Spotify’s Premium for Students plan, which offers students Spotify Premium, Hulu with limited commercials and Showtime for $4.99 monthly. The Premium for Students deal starts Aug. 29.

Music platform Spotify said the package has a combined monthly value of nearly $29.

“Spotify Premium has just changed the content game for students. By joining forces with Showtime and continuing our relationship with Hulu, Spotify Premium is now able to give students a complete world of music and video content, shows and film,” said Alex Norström, chief premium officer, Spotify. “This latest offer for U.S. students--both the millions already on Spotify Premium and those who are new--really is huge. Never before have students had this level of streaming entertainment options, at this unprecedented value, all in one package.”

Showtime’s original series include Shameless, Ray Donovan and Homeland.

Hulu’s originals include The Handmaid’s Tale, The Looming Tower and Castle Rock.

For students new to Spotify Premium, Spotify is offering the service for just $0.99 for the first three months.

“Our goal is to continue to make Showtime accessible to subscribers wherever they are consuming content,” said Tom Christie, chief operating officer, Showtime Networks Inc. “By partnering with Spotify, we are offering college students in the U.S. an opportunity to subscribe to Showtime at an unparalleled price, giving them access to award-winning, critically-acclaimed, compelling programming. We can now reach a new group of subscribers by bringing the Showtime streaming service to Spotify’s passionate users.”