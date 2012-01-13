Showtime Feeds 'Anytime' iPad App With Azuki

Showtime Networks has picked Azuki Systems' mobile-video management system to stream premium content to its Showtime Anytime "TV Everywhere" app for the iPad, which debuted earlier this week.

The programmer has inked deals allowing Showtime subscribers on Verizon Communications' FiOS TV and AT&T U-Verse TVto access more than 400 hours of content on iPads, including original series such asHomeland, Shameless, Nurse Jackie and Dexter, as well as movies and sports content. According to Azuki, Showtime will use the platform to deliver video to a forthcoming iPhone app.

HBO also uses Azuki as part of delivering HBO Go and Max Go services to mobile devices.

