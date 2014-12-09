Showtime Anytime Launches on Xbox One

Showtime will offer its TV Everywhere service to Xbox One video game owners as part of a distribution deal announced Tuesday, said network officials.

The pay TV service will provide access to its Showtime Anytime service to Xbox One video game console owners who have a Showtime and a Xbox Live subscription.

The service, which launched earlier this year on Xbox 360, features past seasons of such original shows as Homeland, The Affair, Shameless, Ray Donovan, Masters of Sex, Dexter and Nurse Jackie.

This story originally appeared on Multichannel.com.