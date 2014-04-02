Showtime Anytime Launches on Amazon Fire TV

Showtime Networks has announced that its authenticated Showtime Anytime app is available on Amazon’s new streaming device Fire TV.

The app offers hundreds of hours of on demand programming and live broadcast feeds of the channel to subscribers of multichannel providers who have cut TV everywhere deals with the premium channel.

Along with WatchESPN, the Showtime app is one of the first programmers to offer a TV everywhere app on the new streaming device which launched on April 2 for $99.

“We’re delighted to launch Showtime Anytime on Fire TV and excited that our subscribers have a great new way to stream Showtime programming on their televisions,” said Tom Christie, president, distribution, business development, and network operations, Showtime Networks in a statement. “As we continue to expand the reach of our service across multiple platforms, we’re confident that our viewers will enjoy the user experience offered by Fire TV.”