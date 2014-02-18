Showtime Anytime Lands on Roku

Streaming media provider Roku continues to expand the number of cable channels on its platform with the announcement that Showtime Networks is making its TV Everywhere app Showtime Anytime available on Roku streaming players.

The move expands the availability of the Showtime Anytime to desktop, mobile and Roku.

The app will give users who have a subscription with a multichannel provider that has a deal with Showtime for TV Everywhere rights the ability to view a large selection of on demand programming.

These providers currently include: AT&T U-verse, Cablevision's Optimum TV, DIRECTV, Time Warner Cable and Verizon FiOS customers.

In addition to the on demand content, it has the east and west coast feeds of the live pay TV channel.

The app also allows user to stream content on Roku and then resume viewing at the same place on computers and mobile devices.