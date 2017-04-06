Showtime Adds Download Option to Mobile Apps

Showtime has become the latest premium programmer to support digital downloads as it extends the feature to its standalone OTT subscription service as well as Showtime Anytime, its authenticated TV Everywhere app.

The feature, which lets subscribers to view an array of original series such as Homeland and Billions, movies and other premium content when they are offline, initially supports Showtime’s apps for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire tablets.

“It’s a feature that our loyal and intense subscriber base has asked for,” Tom Christie, Showtime’s COO, said. “It was high on our list to do,” he added, noting that he expects the option to bring added customer convenience and satisfaction to the premium service.



