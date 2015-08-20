Shomi Opens Up

Moving ahead on a plan announced in May, Shomi, the SVOD service jointly owned by Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications, has become available across Canada.

Shomi, a Netflix rival that launched in November 2014 under the beta label, was initially offered to Rogers and Shaw broadband or TV subs for C$8.99 per month. Shomi, now available at that price to other cable MSOs and ISPs, is offering the first month for free to new subs.

The service, powered by Comcast-owned online publishing firm thePlatform, supports several platforms, including the Apple TV, Google Chromecast streaming adapter, Web browsers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Rogers and Shaw set-tops, and the Xbox 360.

