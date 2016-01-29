Shomi Gets More Game

Shomi, the multiscreen SVOD service from Canadian operators Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications, has expanded access to the Sony PlayStation 4.

The service, which launched across Canada last August, is also offered on Web browsers, Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, Rogers and Shaw set-top boxes, Apple TV (via AirPlay), the Xbox 360, and has been optimized for the Google Chromecast streaming adapter. The shomi site notes that the service is “coming soon” to the Xbox One.

“Members have been asking for shomi on the PS4 system since we launched, and I’m thrilled we are now able to provide our service on this platform,” Ann Tebo, shomi’s director, product management, said in a statement. “With the addition of the PS4 system there are now four Internet-connected ways for members to get great shomi content on their TV screen.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.