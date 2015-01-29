Shomi Gains Exclusive SVOD Rights to SPT Series

Expanding its previously annouced relationship with Sony Pictures Television, Shomi, a new subscription video-streaming service based in Toronto, has acquired exclusive Canadian SVOD rights to SPT's critically acclaimed series Outlander.

Outlander will debut on the service, a joint venture of Shaw Communications and Rogers Communications, on Feb. 13. The SPT deal also gives Shomi exclusive Canadian streaming rights to series Helix, Marry Me and, as previously announced, The Blacklist, as well as popular cable miniseries Bonnie and Clyde and Hatfields & McCoys.

Under the broader licensing agreement, Shomi also has rights to stream SPT's Justified and Drop Dead Diva. The arrangement also covers a number of Sony films, including The Amazing Spider-Man, Eat Pray Love, 21 Jump Street, Moneyball and The Social Network.

