Shimmel Named SVP of Ad Sales and Sports Research at Turner Broadcasting

Turner Broadcasting has hired former Nielsen exec Howard

Shimmel to serve as senior VP of ad sales and sports research.





Shimmel will oversee research analysis and strategy support

for all TBS Inc. ad sales units, including news, entertainment, animation, young

adults and kids media, sports, and sports research for both television and

digital.





"We are pleased to have a senior executive of Howard's

caliber join the Turner Research team," said Jack Wakshlag, chief research

officer for TBS Inc., to whom Shimmel will report. "His multifunctional

expertise in advertising sales, programming and marketing research is a great

fit with Turner's world-class ad sales and sports organization."





At Nielsen, Shimmel served as executive VP of Nielsen Media and

advertising analytics.