Shimmel Named SVP of Ad Sales and Sports Research at Turner Broadcasting
Turner Broadcasting has hired former Nielsen exec Howard
Shimmel to serve as senior VP of ad sales and sports research.
Shimmel will oversee research analysis and strategy support
for all TBS Inc. ad sales units, including news, entertainment, animation, young
adults and kids media, sports, and sports research for both television and
digital.
"We are pleased to have a senior executive of Howard's
caliber join the Turner Research team," said Jack Wakshlag, chief research
officer for TBS Inc., to whom Shimmel will report. "His multifunctional
expertise in advertising sales, programming and marketing research is a great
fit with Turner's world-class ad sales and sports organization."
At Nielsen, Shimmel served as executive VP of Nielsen Media and
advertising analytics.
