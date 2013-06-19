Shazam Launches New Ad Measurement Effort

During the Cannes Lions International Festival of

Creativity, second-screen provider Shazam announced a new advertising metric

and service that it believes will help advertisers more accurately gauge the

effectiveness of TV advertising.





The new "Shazam Engagement Rate" combines third-party

industry data on the number of people viewing a particular ad with the number

of people who engaged with that same ad through Shazam's second-screen app. The

combined data is designed to show users information by show, type of show,

channel, day of week, day-part mix and other key breakdowns.





The new service will be initially available to Shazam for TV

advertisers in the U.S.





"Shazam is already enhancing how millions of consumers

around the world engage with TV advertising," noted Shazam CEO Rich Riley in a

speech at Cannes Lions. "Now, we are able to help brand marketers measure the

impact of their ad campaigns using powerful data-driven insights never before

available, making it possible for companies to optimize their ad spend. At the

core of this innovative service, Shazam is unveiling a new television

advertising engagement metric, the Shazam Engagement Rate, showing brands when

and where their ad is -- or is not -- resonating with their target audience,

providing an invaluable and exclusive service to our clients."





Shazam's second-screen offering is used by 95 million users

in the US and over 325 million users globally.





The company reports that over 250 TV ad

campaigns from over 150 top global brands -- such as Pepsi, Toyota, Barclays,

and Sony Pictures -- have used Shazam for TV to sync up ads and other content

on second screens that are tied to the TV shows and ads they are viewing.