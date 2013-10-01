Shazam Gets Interactive With ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Shazam said ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live has become the first late night "Shazamable" show, meaning it supports the company's second screen app, which uses automatic content recognition (ACR) technology to trigger interactive apps that sync up with the live program.

The first Shazam-based interaction on the show occurred during theMonday night (September 30) airing during the performance of The Lumineers. The app enabled users to unlock a free track download from The Lumineers' recently released deluxe edition album and to access a list of other songs performance during the show with links to purchase or share them.

Shazam also plans to offer a free download from John Mayer during his performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live's airing on Thursday night (October 3). Shazam is also connecting users to the Jimmy Kimmel YouTube channel and the show's music channel at any other time during each evening's show.

