Shaw: Why We're Testing Comcast’s X1

Highlighting the need to build scale across its company, Shaw Communications execs shed more light Thursday on why the operator has opted to trial Comcast’s cloud-based X1 platform and scrap an original plan to deploy its own soup-to-nuts IPTV system.

“As we look at the complexity of this roll out [of IPTV], it’s hard to imagine for us that we could have done something like this on our own, like our first effort was in this area,” Jay Mehr, Shaw’s executive VP and COO, said on the company’s fiscal third quarter earnings call.

“Scale is a key factor in our business, particularly as we enter the world of next-generation video,” company CEO Bradley Shaw said of the decision.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.