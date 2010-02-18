Shaw to Test Own Gigabit-Per-Second Broadband Service
Google isn't the only company setting its sights on a gigabit-per-second Internet service.
Canadian cable and broadband company Shaw Communications said Feb. 17 that it was testing technology that would increase the 100 Mbps Nitro high-speed service by a factor of 10.
The fiber-to-the-home test is targeted to an April 2010 launch.
Google announced last week it was seeking interested communities to test a high-speed service that could become a test-bed for high-speed apps.
