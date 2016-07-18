Shareablee: ESPN Dominates Sports Social Engagement

In June, ESPN’s online brands generated more than 144 million total social actions (covering Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), by far the most among American sports media brands, according to a report from social media research firm Shareablee.

The 144 million interactions represented a 16% jump from May for ESPN, with video content accounting for 28% of the broadcaster’s social interactions.

Bleacher Report came in at No. 2 with 49 million social interactions, while Fox Sports was No. 3 with 27.8 million. Bleacher Report had the most Facebook video actions (more than 9.1 million) while Fox Sports had the most interactions on YouTube (266,000).

Both NBA.com (No. 8) and the PGA Tour (No. 10) found themselves in the top ten thanks to major events in June (the NBA Finals and the U.S. Open, respectively).

In terms of video engagement overall, after ESPN’s 33 million social interactions, Bleacher Report was No. 2 with 25.2 million, while Turner Sports was No. 3 with 7.5 million. Rounding out the top five was Fox Sports (7.2 million) and The Enthusiast Network (3.8 million).