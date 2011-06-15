Shanghai Telecom Selects Net Insight

Shanghai Telecom will be using the Net Insight's Nimbra platform for a media contribution network it is building for the FINA World Championships 2011 taking place in Shanghai in July of 2011.

The media contribution network will link from the International Broadcast Centre to satellite earth stations.

Shanghai Telecom, which is a branch office of China Telecom, the state-owned telecom operator in China, is a new customer of Net Insight. The order was received in partnership with one of Net Insight's partners in China, Times Sage Technology, member of the CSS group.

Net Insight's Nimbra platform was chosen for its flexibility and its adaptability, which simplifies network planning and construction.

"We have been present in the Chinese market for a couple of years and we are stepwise building our market position," noted Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight in a statement. "By adding Shanghai Telecom as a new customer we are broadening our customer base in China."