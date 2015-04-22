Shammo: No Link Between ‘Custom TV,' OTT Offering

If you’re trying to find a linkage between FiOS TV’s new, controversial “Custom TV” offering and Verizon Communication’s coming wireless OTT video service, keep looking. You won’t find anything, Fran Shammo, Verizon’s CFO, insisted on the company’s first quarter earnings call on Tuesday.

“I would not read into the Custom TV package as a precursor to the over-the-top video [offering]; it’s not,” Shammo said. “These are two very distinct ecosystems.”

Verizon has not revealed pricing or a brand name for its coming mobile-first OTT video service, which is slated for a summer launch, but the company has announced a handful of content deals for it – with AwesomenessTV, ACC Digital Network, Campus Insiders, CBS Sports, ESPN and 120 Sports.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.