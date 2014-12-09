Shammo: Mobile TV New Way to Think About Content

Verizon chief financial officer Fran Shammo shed some additional light on the telco’s planned LTE multicast mobile television product scheduled to launch next year, adding that it will more akin to an on-demand content service rather than a linear offering.

Verizon has said it will launch the product, which is a more bandwidth-friendly way to deliver live TV to mobile devices, by the middle of next year. While details are still scarce, Shammo said the offering will be less like a traditional linear video service and more like its current mobile video deal with the National Football League.

“Don't think of it as linear TV programming,” Shammo said at the UBS Global Media & Communications conference Tuesday in New York. “It is very different content.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.