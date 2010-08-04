Sezmi Brings Broadcast-Plus-VOD TV Service to 36 U.S. Markets

Silicon Valley startup Sezmi is doubling down on its bet that

a significant number of consumers can live without linear cable networks -- and

just want over-the-air local TV mixed with video-on-demand content.

This week, the venture-backed company will expand its entry-level service,

Sezmi Select, to 36 U.S. markets. Those include Atlanta, Dallas-Ft. Worth,

Houston, Jacksonville, Fla., Milwaukee, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia,

Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Seattle-Tacoma and St. Louis. A full list

of the Sezmi Select markets is available here.

For $4.99 per month, the service offers access to broadcast channels, DVR

features, and some VOD and Internet video content. The service also requires

consumers to pay $150 for the Sezmi antenna and 1-Terabyte DVR; the hardware

previously was $299.

Sezmi is "geared toward people who are tired of paying the high price

of cable and satellite," the company says. It notes cable companies

typically charge more than $5 per month just for DVR service.



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com