Sezmi Brings Broadcast-Plus-VOD TV Service to 36 U.S. Markets
Silicon Valley startup Sezmi is doubling down on its bet that
a significant number of consumers can live without linear cable networks -- and
just want over-the-air local TV mixed with video-on-demand content.
This week, the venture-backed company will expand its entry-level service,
Sezmi Select, to 36 U.S. markets. Those include Atlanta, Dallas-Ft. Worth,
Houston, Jacksonville, Fla., Milwaukee, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia,
Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Seattle-Tacoma and St. Louis. A full list
of the Sezmi Select markets is available here.
For $4.99 per month, the service offers access to broadcast channels, DVR
features, and some VOD and Internet video content. The service also requires
consumers to pay $150 for the Sezmi antenna and 1-Terabyte DVR; the hardware
previously was $299.
Sezmi is "geared toward people who are tired of paying the high price
of cable and satellite," the company says. It notes cable companies
typically charge more than $5 per month just for DVR service.
