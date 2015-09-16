'Sex and the City' Delivered to Amazon

Amazon has announced that anyone with a Amazon Prime membership can watch all episodes of the Emmy award-winning hit series Sex and the City for no additional change.

The shows are available on the Amazon Video app for TVs, connected devices and mobile devices, or online at www.amazon.com/PrimeVideo.

It can also be downloaded by Prime members to their iOS, Android and Fire devices for offline viewing.

"Sex and the City became one of the most popular shows on TV over its six season run, and we are excited today to give our Prime members access to every episode to watch anytime, anywhere as part of their membership," stated Michael Paull, VP of digital video at Amazon in a statement. "Prime members love having access to the wide selection of new shows and classic programming available on Prime, and we know that Sex and the City will quickly become a top watched series, whether it's first time viewers or long-time fans re-living the series."