Set-Top Sales Surge At Arris In Q4

Okay, maybe the set-top isn’t dead after all.

Bucking a trend marked by withering set-top sales, Arris said set-top unit shipments jumped 43% in the fourth quarter versus the prior period.

Arris, almost a year removed from its acquisition of Motorola Home, said demand rose on a mix of traditional set-tops as well as new hybrid QAM/IP XG1 HD-DVRs shipped to Comcast in support of the MSO’s X1 rollout. Following its initial reliance on Pace boxes, Comcast is starting to spread the wealth following the rollout of X1 in all its markets and plans to accelerate customer deployments in 2014.

