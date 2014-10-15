Set-Top Revenues Rise, But Shipments Fall In Q3

Noting that the global set-top box market is sending “mixed signals,” shipments in the category dropped 3% in the second quarter of 2014 versus the year-ago period, while revenues rose 4%, to $4.8 billion, Infonetics Research revealed in a report issued Tuesday.

Infonetics, which tracks global shipments of IP, cable, satellite, digital terrestrial set-tops and over-the-top media servers, noted that set-top units grew 7% on a sequential basis.

Buoyed by a refresh cycle in North America and Europe, the cable set-top category was a bright spot as revenues rose 3% sequentially in the second quarter of 2014, and shipments gained 4%.

