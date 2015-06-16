SES Stands Up New Ultra HD Demo Channel

Taking stronger aim at the small but emerging market for 4K TV, satellite operator SES said it has launched its first Ultra HD demo channel for the North American cable operators and content distributors.

The demonstration channel, broadcast via SES-3 at 103 degrees West, will enable cable operators to prepare and test their networks for Ultra HD trials, SES said, noting that it also has three UHD demo channels up in Europe.

SES said it launched its latest UHD demo channel in response to cable operator demand following its live and linear Ultra HD broadcast tests to cable systems at the NAB and INTX conferences earlier this year.

