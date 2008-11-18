SES, All Mobile Video Team On HD Operas

Satellite operator SES Americom and mobile production firm All Mobile Video announced Tuesday they are working together again to broadcast live performances of New York City’s Metropolitan Opera in high-definition to movie theaters across the U.S. and Canada.

The hi-def broadcasts from the Met’s 125th season, which includes the operas “Doctor Atomic” and “Madame Butterfly,” are airing live in HD via satellite on big screens in some 800 movie theaters on select Saturday afternoons through spring. “The Met: Live in HD” performances, which kicked off in September with a jumbo-screen showing in New York’s Times Square, are also rebroadcast to the same theaters at various times throughout the season. Operas from previous Met seasons have also aired in HD on PBS.

All Mobile Video is using SES Americom’s satellite capacity for the Met performances; the mobile production firm also uses SES transponders to deliver news coverage, such as during this summer’s political conventions.

“We’ve combined the latest satellite transport and mobile video and audio production technologies to open the doors to the Met Opera to thousands of people who otherwise wouldn’t ever see these amazing performances,” said Lenny Laxer, VP of operations for All Mobile Video, in a statement.