Serena Williams and Steph Curry’s TV Ad Is Grand Slam for Chase

It's a measure of Serena Williams’ megawatt celebrity that she doesn't need to be anywhere near a tennis court to grab everyone’s attention.



She made global headlines this week by announcing that she's pregnant (meaning she won the Australian Open while pregnant). And she's also been getting lots of people talking thanks to her latest turn as a pitchwoman, teaming up with Steph Curry for a fun Chase commercial (plugging the easy-to-use Chase mobile app) that became a news story of its own (see: “Steph Curry nearly starstruck by Serena Williams in filming Chase ad”).



The ad, which humorously pits the two sports greats against each other in a fierce game of ping pong, has been resonating with TV viewers too. In fact, according to iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with engagement analytics from 10 million smart TVs, since the Chase commercial debuted on April 3, out of Chase’s six ads currently running, this spot has been responsible for a whopping 97.87% of the brand’s digital share of voice. (Digital share of voice, or DSOV, is a measure of digital activity and engagement including social comments and shares, searches and video views.)

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtUCUaFlYJY[/embed]

The spot has an average view rate of 95.22%, which is higher than the industry average of 94.03% as well as Chase’s average of 94.55% (view rate is the percentage of an ad that, on average, was viewed across all airing of that ad). Also worth noting is that 92.2% of the time, people watched the ad from the start all the way through to the third quartile-to-completion window — higher than Chase’s average of 91.3% and the industry average of 90.7%.









Tapping into the star power and charisma of Serena and Stephen was certainly a smart move for Chase. And impressively enough, despite Chase shelling out to air it during the NBA Finals, the ad has garnered the most buzz during programming such as American Pickers and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, reaching and engaging a wider audience than just sports fans. Score one for Chase!



