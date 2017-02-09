Senate Slates FCC Oversight Hearing

Confirming a report in B&C/Multichannel News Feb. 8, the Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled an FCC oversight hearing for March 8, featuring all three of the current sitting commissioners.



The hearing will cover "every aspect of the agency," said the committee in announcing the hearing, as well as major policy issues.



“Under Chairman Pai’s leadership, the FCC has the opportunity to chart a path away from heavy-handed intervention in competitive markets and work collaboratively with Congress to create a modern regulatory agency that better meets the needs of consumers,” said Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune (R-S.D.). “The FCC has already taken steps towards increased transparency under Chairman Pai and I would like to see that continue. At our hearing, committee members will have a forum to ask the commissioners about issues facing the FCC that impact Americans.”



Chairman Ajit Pai's most recent reform--he took over the chairmanship Jan. 23--was to prohibit staffers from making substantive edits to items after they have been voted, reserving that editorial privilege for commissioners.