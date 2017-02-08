Sources: FCC Oversight Hearing Planned

The Senate Commerce Committee plans to schedule an FCC oversight hearing, likely March 8, according to industry sources.

All three commissioners are expected to testify--the commission is down two members, a Democrat and a Republican.

The committee, headed by Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), should have a lot to talk about given FCC chairman Ajit Pai's flurry of FCC reform announcements and his rolling back of various FCC decisions, most in the waning hours of the previous Democratic Administration.

A committee spokesperson had no comment.