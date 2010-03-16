Senate Sets Markup on Technical Resource Enhancement Act

The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled a markup for

March 24 on a bill to give FCC commissioners more up close and personal time

with engineers.

The Technical Resource Enhancement Act, which was introduced

last December by Sen. Olympia Snowe (R-Me.), would amend the Communications Act

to allow each commissioner to add a technical advisor to his or her team, so

long as they know their stuff.

According to the language of the bill: "Each

commissioner may also appoint an electrical engineer or computer scientist to

provide the commissioner technical consultation when appropriate and to

interface with the Office of Engineering and Technology, Commission Bureaus,

and other technical staff of the Commission for additional technical input and

resources, provided that such engineer or scientist holds an undergraduate or

graduate degree from an institution of higher education in their respective

field of expertise."

Currently, the commissioners can appoint three assistants,

as well as an administrative assistant and a secretary. It does not preclude

any of the three assistants from being an engineer, but currently those posts

are already filled by advisors, usually attorneys, to advise on wireless,

wireline, broadband, media and other issues, as well as serve as chief of

staff.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has said the FCC needs to

boost its engineering/tech expertise to meet the demands of the increasingly

digital media world. Those demands just got more immediate with the March 16 unveilingof the National Broadband Plan, which is essentially the beginning of a

years-long process that will require numerous tech-heavy decisions by the

commission on issues like spectrum and network management.