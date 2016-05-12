Sen. Thune Will Support Trump

John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential candidate but would not comment to Fox News on whether he would accept if it were offered. But he did say he would support the party’s presumptive nominee.

Thune said May 10 in an interview with FNC managing editor Neil Cavuto that he would support Donald Trump as the nominee. “I think that we all have to respect the will of the voters,” Thune said. “And he did this the old-fashioned way. He got more votes than anybody else.”

Commerce has principal oversight of communications matters, including the FCC.

Asked what he thought about the vice presidential talk, Thune said: "Not much. I like the job I have." But he did not say he would not take the post.

Cavuto asked about bias allegations leveled against Facebook.

Thune, who has asked Facebook for info on allegations contractors for the site suppressed trending conservative news topics, told Cavuto he was simply asking questions following news reports that former Facebook employees were suppressing conservative content or injecting more liberal stories into "trending topics." He said a platform that professes to be neutral and that uses an objective algorithm to determine what those topics are ought to be doing that. He said it was a question of having them clarify what they are doing and how they are doing it.

Thune called the allegations "Very serious." Facebook says the allegations are baseless.