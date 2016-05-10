Sen. Thune Grills Facebook on News Suppression Story

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, wants some answers from Facebook about its alleged manipulation of trending stories to suppress conservative news, including what Facebook is doing to investigate the claims.

Facebook says the allegations, in a May 9 Gizmodo story, are false, but Thune followed up on the report with a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“Facebook must answer these serious allegations and hold those responsible to account if there has been political bias in the dissemination of trending news,” said Thune on sending the letter. “Any attempt by a neutral and inclusive social media platform to censor or manipulate political discussion is an abuse of trust and inconsistent with the values of an open Internet," said Thune in a statement.

Thune wants the answers to the following by May 24.

1) "Please describe Facebook’s organizational structure for the Trending Topics feature, and the steps for determining included topics. Who is ultimately responsible for approving its content?"

2) "Have Facebook news curators in fact manipulated the content of the Trending Topics section, either by targeting news stories related to conservative views for exclusion or by injecting non-trending content?"

3) "What steps is Facebook taking to investigate claims of politically motivated manipulation of news stories in the Trending Topics section? If such claims are substantiated, what steps will Facebook take to hold the responsible individuals accountable?"

4) "In a statement responding to the allegations, Facebook has claimed to have 'rigorous guidelines in place for the review team' to prevent 'the suppression of political perspectives' or the 'prioritization of one viewpoint over another or one news outlet over another.'"

a. "When did Facebook first introduce these guidelines?"

b. "Please provide a copy of these guidelines, as well as any changes or amendments since January 2014."

c. "Does Facebook provide training for its employees related to these guidelines? If so, describe what the training consists of, as well as its frequency."

d. "How does Facebook determine compliance with these guidelines? Does it conduct audits? If so, how often? What steps are taken when a violation occurs?"

5) "Does Facebook maintain a record of curators’ decisions to inject a story into the Trending Topics section or target a story for removal? If such a record is not maintained, can such decisions be reconstructed or determined based on an analysis of the Trending Topics product?"

a. "If so, how many stories have curators excluded that represented conservative viewpoints or topics of interest to conservatives? How many stories did curators inject that were not, in fact, trending?

b. "Please provide a list of all news stories removed from or injected into the Trending Topics section since January 2014."