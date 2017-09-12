Sen. Thune Makes Commerce Staff Changes

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, has made additions and announced promotions on the communications and technology team.



Crystal Tully, who has been counsel to the team since March, has been named policy director and counsel. She was previously a staffer in the offices of Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and John Sununu (R-N.H.).



Cort Bush, who has been a member of the professional staff, has been named senior professional staff member.



Staffer Brianna Manzelli is press secretary and digital director. She joined the committee in July from the press office of the Republican National Committee.